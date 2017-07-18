Citrix is one of the most performance-sensitive applications used by enterprises. A problem in the Citrix infrastructure (wherever it may be in the Citrix server, network, etc.) will have a significant impact on the productivity of end-users using Citrix/VDI services.

As ensuring good user experience and service availability is at the forefront of priorities for organizations today, administrators continue to look for cutting-edge performance management solutions that go beyond just basic monitoring of CPU/memory on Citrix servers. They require deep visibility into user experience and holistic understanding of both Citrix performance and the health of the service as a whole.

Although native Citrix tools, such as Director, provide decent coverage of performance monitoring for the Citrix tiers, there are various factors that are driving enterprises to look into third-party Citrix monitoring tools that provide more extensive monitoring reach and depth, as well as end-to-end visibility for the Citrix tiers and supporting infrastructure. In this article, we will discuss these factors in detail, and how they impact the adoption of Citrix performance monitoring tools.

Read the entire article here, Factors Driving the Increased Focus on Citrix Performance Monitoring

via the fine folks at eG Innovations