Extract More Value out of Microsoft SCOM with This SCOM Management Pack

Microsoft SCOM is an essential infrastructure monitoring tool for IT operations. Adding in the ability to monitor applications, usage, and end-user experience with the SysTrack SCOM Workplace Analytics management pack extends the utility of SCOM to include user-centric monitoring within one unified console.

Building the Best IT Toolbox

Enterprise monitoring has become an essential tool for IT departments. Increasingly complex mixes of devices, workstyles, and the infrastructure needed to support it have made monitoring and data collection necessary to keep the enterprise functioning and productive. But end-to-end monitoring can be a daunting task – there’s users to consider, user devices, network devices, servers, applications, and everything in between.

Every monitoring solution has its niche, so trying to cover every level of the stack might require using multiple solutions. That can complicate things when you have additional infrastructure to support the monitoring tools, multiple agents installed at different places in the stack, and the overhead that comes with managing all that. So, the trick for enterprises becomes finding a balance between employing the right monitoring solutions to get the data needed and keeping it as simple as possible. Given this challenge of developing the right toolbox of monitoring tools, let’s look at a scenario that could cover a lot of those bases.

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.