Exploring the Turbonomic 5.9 HTML5 User Interface Design

One of the exciting parts of the Turbonomic 5.9 release is the updates to our HTML5 interface. Every release continues to extend the feature set that we bring from our traditional UI to the HTML UI and in this case, we have some very interesting capabilities which are entirely powered by the new interface.

Let’s take a look at a few use-cases that you can explore with the Turbonomic 5.9 updates. You can get to the HTML5 interface by updating your Turbonomic instance and then choosing the Try Now button that pops up after logging in to the console, or you can also use the link at the bottom of your screen at any time.

New Home Screen!

The default landing page in your Turbonomic 5.9 instance will show you an intuitive view of your entire environment with a color-coded complete health picture that you can see in one unified view.

Simply hover over the entities in the supply chain view to get more information about the state of the entities in that group:

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!