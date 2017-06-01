Exploring Remote Desktop Manager Permissions
Recently, we took a look at Roles and RDM’s role-based security system, which allows you to set specific rights for one or multiple users. Today, I want to dig a little deeper by focusing on Permissions, which work hand-in-hand with Roles.
About Permissions
Permissions are a set of rights that can be granted to roles instead of users. It allows for very accurate control of your security, giving you more flexibility and simplifying right management. For example, you can restrict access to entries, security settings, attachments, and so on. Plus, since you don’t have to configure permissions for each user, you’ll save time and reduce the risk of error.
Setting Permissions
Once your users and roles have been created, edit the session or group/folder that you wish to add permissions to. Select the Permissions side menu, and then choose one of the following values:
