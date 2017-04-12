Exploring Raspberry Pi: Interfacing to the Real World with Embedded Linux

Expand Raspberry Pi capabilities with fundamental engineering principles

Exploring Raspberry Pi is the innovators guide to bringing Raspberry Pi to life. This book favors engineering principles over a ‘recipe’ approach to give you the skills you need to design and build your own projects. You’ll understand the fundamental principles in a way that transfers to any type of electronics, electronic modules, or external peripherals, using a “learning by doing” approach that caters to both beginners and experts. The book begins with basic Linux and programming skills, and helps you stock your inventory with common parts and supplies. Next, you’ll learn how to make parts work together to achieve the goals of your project, no matter what type of components you use. The companion website provides a full repository that structures all of the code and scripts, along with links to video tutorials and supplementary content that takes you deeper into your project.

The Raspberry Pi’s most famous feature is its adaptability. It can be used for thousands of electronic applications, and using the Linux OS expands the functionality even more. This book helps you get the most from your Raspberry Pi, but it also gives you the fundamental engineering skills you need to incorporate any electronics into any project.

Develop the Linux and programming skills you need to build basic applications

Build your inventory of parts so you can always “make it work”

Understand interfacing, controlling, and communicating with almost any component

Explore advanced applications with video, audio, real-world interactions, and more

Be free to adapt and create with Exploring Raspberry Pi.

