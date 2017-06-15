Experience Availability with the Veeam VR Data Ride using the Google Cardboard or any VR headset!

To experience this VR tour using the Google Cardboard goggles or any VR headset, follow the instructions below:

1. Install the YouTube app on your phone or mobile device.

2. Assemble your Google Cardboard goggles – follow the 3 step instructions inside the case.

3. Open the video using the YouTube app (URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWm1zWkCv18)

4. The video will begin playing; pause if needed, while adjusting volume and video quality settings.

5. Tap the cardboard goggles icon. You’ll notice that the screen splits into two smaller screens.

6. Hit the play button in the center of the screen.

7. Insert phone into cardboard goggles.

8. Enjoy the ride!

This video is from the fine folks at Veeam