Experience Availability with the Veeam VR Data Ride using the Google Cardboard or any VR headset!
To experience this VR tour using the Google Cardboard goggles or any VR headset, follow the instructions below:
1. Install the YouTube app on your phone or mobile device.
2. Assemble your Google Cardboard goggles – follow the 3 step instructions inside the case.
3. Open the video using the YouTube app (URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWm1zWkCv18)
4. The video will begin playing; pause if needed, while adjusting volume and video quality settings.
5. Tap the cardboard goggles icon. You’ll notice that the screen splits into two smaller screens.
6. Hit the play button in the center of the screen.
7. Insert phone into cardboard goggles.
8. Enjoy the ride!
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published