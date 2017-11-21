Expedition to the Heart of the Internet of Things at HPE Discover: Explore the IoT Demos

Where the digital realm meets the physical, the Internet of Things is creating vibrant new technologies and environments. If you’re heading to Madrid for HPE Discover 2017, join us for an expedition through some of the most exciting IoT terrains. We’ll be offering a self-guided tour through smart agriculture, future cities, automated in-plant auto testing, the future of design engineering, connected manufacturing, and more. Here’s a sneak preview:

Stop 1: Turning data into food

HPE Universal IoT Platform and Smart Agriculture (DEMO1316)

Let’s start at the connected agriculture station in the middle of the IoT Zone, where you’ll notice sensors, cameras, and a dashboard for monitoring crops.

This is where you can see IoT-enabled precision agriculture in action. Low-power sensor networks gather data on many of the crucial variables that affect agricultural outputs, including air humidity, soil moisture and temperature, and even the maintenance requirements of equipment. Growers can assess the state of their deployed sensors and devices – whether they’re online and functional, for example – in real time. Communication can also be bidirectional; devices can perform actions such as turning on or off water valves, based on soil saturation levels. Learn how HPE services, infrastructure, and data platforms can help you leverage data to raise crop yields with the Internet of Things.

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.