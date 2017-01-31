Expectations and social media tips for VeeamON 2017

I am very happy to announce an updated agenda for VeeamON 2017. With the event just on the horizon, we are able to share some of the activities at our conference and get you familiar with the schedule and venues, so you will not miss a thing. In less than four months, you’ll find yourself in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is why I’d like to offer you some highlights of the event.

For those of you who have registered for the Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) training, the conference will start two days earlier: partner training on May 14 — 15 and end-user training on May 15 — 16, which both take place at Sheraton New Orleans. If you are already a VMCE, this is a great opportunity to become a VMCE-Advanced: Design & Optimization v1 (VMCE-ADO). Every VMCE training participant will be able to take the VMCE exam on site at the event in simulated labs or at a later date at no extra charge.

Tuesday, May 16 is the last day of VMCE training sessions and it’s also Partner Day, which includes many sessions entirely focused on partners: general session, Hands-On Lab and breakout sessions. The day concludes with the long-awaited VeeamON Welcome Reception, held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

