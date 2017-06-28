Expanding the Nutanix and Dell EMC Partnership

The Nutanix and Dell EMC® partnership has been an enormous success. We would like to thank our joint customers for choosing our combined infrastructure for their enterprise clouds.

We are actively looking to deliver even greater value to our joint customers through tighter integration between Nutanix and other technologies within the Dell EMC portfolio. Here is a glimpse into the areas that we are working on jointly on behalf of our customers:

Performance optimized integration with the latest Microsoft® stack including Windows® Server 2016, Hyper-V® and Windows Containers.

A new hyper-converged appliance, Dell EMC XC Xpress, intended for small and medium size organizations. The appliance running Nutanix Xpress™ software addresses the IT needs of smaller organizations.

Ideal configuration and deployment guides for customers as they embrace Pivotal® Cloud Foundry®. Customers will be able to rapidly and easily develop and deploy applications to Pivotal Cloud Foundry by adopting a rapid iteration approach central to increasing developer productivity.

Integration with market leading data protection products from Dell EMC (Avamar®, Data Domain®) to bring to bear best-of-breed enterprise cloud and best-of-breed backup with an on-ramp to public cloud.

Windows 2016

Nutanix and Dell EMC plan to continue our support for essential Microsoft datacenter technologies by enabling Windows Server 2016 support across the entire Nutanix portfolio and the Dell EMC XC Series. New technologies in Windows Server 2016, such as discrete device attachment, should enable significant performance improvements within the Nutanix stack for Hyper-V customers.

