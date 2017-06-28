Home Data Center Expanding the Nutanix and Dell EMC Partnership

Expanding the Nutanix and Dell EMC Partnership

0
Expanding the Nutanix and Dell EMC Partnership
0

The Nutanix and Dell EMC® partnership has been an enormous success. We would like to thank our joint customers for choosing our combined infrastructure for their enterprise clouds.

We are actively looking to deliver even greater value to our joint customers through tighter integration between Nutanix and other technologies within the Dell EMC portfolio. Here is a glimpse into the areas that we are working on jointly on behalf of our customers:

  • Performance optimized integration with the latest Microsoft® stack including Windows® Server 2016, Hyper-V® and Windows Containers.
  • A new hyper-converged appliance, Dell EMC XC Xpress, intended for small and medium size organizations. The appliance running Nutanix Xpress™ software addresses the IT needs of smaller organizations.
  • Ideal configuration and deployment guides for customers as they embrace Pivotal® Cloud Foundry®. Customers will be able to rapidly and easily develop and deploy applications to Pivotal Cloud Foundry by adopting a rapid iteration approach central to increasing developer productivity.
  • Integration with market leading data protection products from Dell EMC (Avamar®, Data Domain®) to bring to bear best-of-breed enterprise cloud and best-of-breed backup with an on-ramp to public cloud.

Windows 2016

Nutanix and Dell EMC plan to continue our support for essential Microsoft datacenter technologies by enabling Windows Server 2016 support across the entire Nutanix portfolio and the Dell EMC XC Series. New technologies in Windows Server 2016, such as discrete device attachment, should enable significant performance improvements within the Nutanix stack for Hyper-V customers.

Read the entire article here, Expanding the Nutanix and Dell EMC Partnership

via the fine folks at Nutanix.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Nutanix
Nutanix Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        With more people using the internet on their phones than their desktops, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a top priority for every IT team. From mobile device support to containerization and content security, every IT team is looking for an EMM solution with a comprehensive feature set. Check out our webinar on how to tackle […]

        read more
        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498200818_maxresdefault.jpg

          Application Lifecycle Management in a Serverless World – #AWS Session Video

          Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda provide a new way of building applications by removing servers from the picture. But what does the removal of servers mean to tasks like deployment, monitoring, and debugging? How should you set up blue-green deployments or set alarms? Come learn all this and more, including ways to use AWS […]

          read more
          1498635929_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e9 / Jeffrey Snover

          1498552356_hqdefault.jpg

          How Datadog is using AWS and PagerDuty to Keep Pace with Growth and Improve Incident Resolution Video

          1498552071_hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy 2017 Video: How Citrix Powers Red Bull Racing

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video