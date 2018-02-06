Exciting New Published Application Metrics with ControlUp

ControlUp was born from the EUC world. A world full of remote sessions, remote protocols, published desktops and published applications, each with lots of moving parts.

From its early days ControlUp provided good coverage and lots of metrics for most of these moving parts. You can monitor sessions, processes, logon times, the servers as a whole and tons of other metrics that allow you to get full visibility into what’s going on in your infrastructure.

Until recently Controlup missed some key metrics for one tiny component, the published applications. ControlUp monitored sessions, processes and the XenApp/XenDesktop deployment, but this didn’t include a dedicated view or actions – until now.

Version 7.1 turns Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop published applications into equal citizens in the ControlUp Console!

In this blog post I will describe the new published applications metrics, explain the rationale behind them, and why these specific metrics ended up in the console. A guided tour, if you will, of some of the stuff under the hood in version 7.1. Let’s start.

