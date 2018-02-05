RDSH is a role within Remote Desktop Services that can be used to deploy virtual workstations or applications with the Microsoft technology platform. There was a time when this really wasn’t considered a good option for your virtualization deployment. However, with its advancements over the years, today it can be an extremely viable option right from within your Windows server without any additional tools such as Citrix XenApp or VMWare View. While there are times when Citrix or VMWare may be essentially for successfully deploying a remote desktop, the emphasis of this write-up starts with Microsoft RDSH.

Let’s start by uncovering what makes the use of the technology a good or bad option for virtualization. Then let’s dive into both the good and bad of monitoring your RDSH environment.

How do I know if I should use Microsoft RDSH?

The answer to this question is the typical consulting answer of “It Depends”. Let me explain. Whether an organization chooses to use RDSH will truly vary. So, to help you decide let’s start with laying out the facts that will help you determine what is best for your business needs.

Read the entire article here, Everything you NEED to know about RDSH

Via the fine folks at ControlUp.