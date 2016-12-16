Home Applications Event Correlation, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Event Correlation, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

0
Event Correlation, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence
0
eg-innovations-feature-image
now viewing

Event Correlation, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 - KB Digest

ClearSky Feature Image
now playing

Will your Enterprise Migrate to Hybrid Cloud in 2017?

Liquidware Labs Feature Image
now playing

What’s New in Stratusphere UX 5.8.6

LoginVSI Feature Image
now playing

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

What-Matrix Feature Image
now playing

New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

DataCore Feature Image
now playing

Top Trends You Need to Know

forrester-feature-image
now playing

Forrester: DevOps The Code To Delivering With Velocity, Quality And Agility

1482211935_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

VMware Video: Getting Started with vSphere's Datacenter Command-Line Interface

Bretty Feature Image
now playing

Use Octoblu for Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alerting into Slack

gartner
now playing

Gartner: Network Resolutions for 2017

The differences between event correlation, analytics and artificial intelligence can be confusing. This post takes a look at the varying benefits of each and highlights where eG Enterprise’s capabilities lie.

Event Correlation

Simply put, event correlation makes sense of events. This is often confused with event filtering, which simply attempts to reduce the volume of events. Effective event correlation will differentiate between the specific cause of an event storm and the effects.

Event correlation is a key activity in the event management process, and as such is very closely related to monitoring. So – whether the events are associated with end user experience, business processes, application performance or technology performance – effective event correlation will pinpoint the specific cause of the event storm.

eG Enterprise’s patented virtualization-aware and code-level correlation provide event correlation breadth and depth that is unmatched in the industry and has been at the core of our value proposition for over a decade.

Effective event correlation is an important element of IT process automation, since in many cases we must make sense of events before taking the appropriate control action. In this way, event management and event correlation are important foundations for IT automation and orchestration.

Read the entire article here, Event Correlation, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

via the fine folks at eG Innovations

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Management
Monitoring
User Management
eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!