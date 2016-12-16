The differences between event correlation, analytics and artificial intelligence can be confusing. This post takes a look at the varying benefits of each and highlights where eG Enterprise’s capabilities lie.

Event Correlation

Simply put, event correlation makes sense of events. This is often confused with event filtering, which simply attempts to reduce the volume of events. Effective event correlation will differentiate between the specific cause of an event storm and the effects.

Event correlation is a key activity in the event management process, and as such is very closely related to monitoring. So – whether the events are associated with end user experience, business processes, application performance or technology performance – effective event correlation will pinpoint the specific cause of the event storm.

eG Enterprise’s patented virtualization-aware and code-level correlation provide event correlation breadth and depth that is unmatched in the industry and has been at the core of our value proposition for over a decade.

Effective event correlation is an important element of IT process automation, since in many cases we must make sense of events before taking the appropriate control action. In this way, event management and event correlation are important foundations for IT automation and orchestration.

via the fine folks at eG Innovations