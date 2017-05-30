Not all hyperconverged systems are created equal. 2015 was the year hyperconvergence became mainstream and it appears that 2017 is the year when the market leaders distinguish themselves from the pack. Whenever a market segment enters a phase of extreme growth, it attracts a crowd of new products that attempt to market and brand themselves into that space. Unfortunately, this can create a tremendous amount of confusion and make it much more difficult for IT buyers to decipher what’s valuable and what’s simply background noise.

Customers need a way to be able to distinguish what’s important and what is just hype when evaluating a hyperconverged vendor’s solution. One of the key must-have’s is data protection. Any hyperconverged vendor has to be able to continuiously offer protection for mission-dritical data. Why? Because there is nothing more important than data in IT. A server can be replaced…a network can be replaced…data cannot be replaced. This is why HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged solutions focus on data protection.

One key dimension of a hyperconverged system is that it provides all of the data storage for virtual machines, and storing data is not something to be taken lightly. Every HPE SimpliVity system protects data internally with RAID. This protects the data in the event that a HDD or SSD fails in a system. HPE SimpliVity’s architecture also leverages RAIN, since the data is also saved to two separate systems, to protect from any type of node failure within the environment. HPE SimpliVity applies these multiple levels of protection because customer data is critical.

Read the entire article here, Evaluating hyperconverged vendors: Is your mission critical data protected?

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.