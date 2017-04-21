Home EUC Solutions Come in Too Many Flavors; How to Make Sense of it in the Cloud Era

Right now, organizations are in the midst of a painful transition. They’re looking at their legacy VDI infrastructure (some of which has been untouched for 10+ years) and they’re wondering about a migration strategy. They can’t stay stuck in 2007, but with so many flavors of EUC solutions, where do you even start to craft a modern, cloud era solution? Moving forward—and doing it “right”—seems almost impossible without a crystal ball.

Gartner predicts that within 2 years 50% of all VDI deployments will be DaaS1, which means that infrastructure and control will eventually be located in the cloud. This suggests that in the future nearly all EUC deployments will inevitably be cloud-based. In the meantime, though, the question is how to prepare today’s IT infrastructure for success when you’re nowhere near ready to go all-cloud?

In this article, we’ll talk about what the EUC landscape looks like in 2017. Plus, we’ll provide an answer for everyone who has been asking themselves: “Where do we go from here? What migration strategy will ensure we’re ready to make the leap from today into tomorrow’s EUC world?”

Read the entire article here, EUC Solutions Come in Too Many Flavors; How to Make Sense of it in the Cloud Era

via the fine folks at WorkSpot

Workspot
Workspot Workspot has reinvented VDI with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and groundbreaking Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. With the ability to deploy thousands of virtual desktops in hours — not weeks or months — Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. A frictionless experience across mobile, Mac and PC platforms delights users with its elegance and simplicity. Based in Cupertino, California, Workspot was awarded the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award Winner for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions.

