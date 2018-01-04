ESG Video: Introducing the Commvault HyperScale Appliance Video

For more than two decades, Commvault has justifiably prided itself on being hardware independent—it is a philosophy Commvault kept to during its recent announcement of a validated reference design program to ensure right-sized, better-together solutions with myriad hardware partners. But some Commvault customers and prospects simply want a completely turnkey experience. In other words, they want a data protection appliance. Commvault listens zealously to its customers and partners, and it has decided to deliver its own appliance to meet those requests.

This video is from the fine folks at Commvault.