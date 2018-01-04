Home Data Center ESG Video: Introducing the Commvault HyperScale Appliance Video

For more than two decades, Commvault has justifiably prided itself on being hardware independent—it is a philosophy Commvault kept to during its recent announcement of a validated reference design program to ensure right-sized, better-together solutions with myriad hardware partners. But some Commvault customers and prospects simply want a completely turnkey experience. In other words, they want a data protection appliance. Commvault listens zealously to its customers and partners, and it has decided to deliver its own appliance to meet those requests.

This video is from the fine folks at Commvault.

Data Center
Management
Security
Storage
Videos
Commvault
Commvault

Commvault is a leading provider of data protection and information management solutions, helping companies worldwide activate their data to drive more value and business insight and to transform modern data environments. With solutions and services delivered directly and through a worldwide network of partners and service providers, Commvault solutions comprise one of the industry’s leading portfolios in data protection and recovery, cloud, virtualization, archive, file sync and share. Commvault has earned accolades from customers and third party influencers for its technology vision, innovation, and execution as an independent and trusted expert. Without the distraction of a hardware business or other business agenda, Commvault’s sole focus on data management has led to adoption by companies of all sizes, in all industries, and for solutions deployed on premise, across mobile platforms, to and from the cloud, and provided as-a-service. Commvault employs more than 2,000 highly skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

