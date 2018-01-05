ESG Video: Commvault Validated Reference Design for HyperScale Video

Commvault is one of very few data protection vendors that have staunchly remained providers of hardware-agnostic, software-based data protection. But that fact should not imply any lack of synergy in how the backup software interacts with the range of available hardware platforms in the form of joint solutions, or any lack of potential for truly better-together, best-of-breed outcomes. As such, Commvault recently announced Commvault HyperScale Technology—with the option to implement it as Commvault HyperScale Software and to leverage a Validated Reference Design Program that helps ensure customer and partner delight in the combined solution.

This video is from the fine folks at Commvault.