ESG Video: Commvault HyperScale Scale-Out Data Protection Video

Enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) have some similar challenges in the realm of data protection. Both have to deal with expansive environments—with enterprises protecting distributed offices/geographies, and MSPs protecting many independent subscribers. Both also have been seeing production data storage and secondary protection storage demands rising. Enterprises and MSPs alike should therefore be looking for data protection architectures that have scale-out capabilities built into their core foundation.

This video is from the fine folks at Commvault.