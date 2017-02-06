Error 3278 or How I blew up my Hyper-V Lab
Falling Skies
When powering on virtual machines in my Hyper-V lab, all of them gave Error 3278 failed to change state of the VM.
They were working yesterday. All my drives working? What did I do? What changed? Yeah, 9 times out of 10 it’s the later.
What did I do?
I remembered working on vSwitches and seeing if I could figure out internal vSwitch and maybe NATing in Hyper-V. Deleting, adding, re-configuring, could that be it?
Looking at the settings of a VM, the first thing I noticed was, that I forgot to unmount the iso, but that’s a possible OCD issue and a whole other conversation.
Read the entire article here, Error 3278 or How I blew up my Hyper-V Lab – Scott Bollinger / kfalconspb
via Scott Bollinger at bollingerusa.com
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper