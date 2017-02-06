Error 3278 or How I blew up my Hyper-V Lab

Falling Skies

When powering on virtual machines in my Hyper-V lab, all of them gave Error 3278 failed to change state of the VM.

They were working yesterday. All my drives working? What did I do? What changed? Yeah, 9 times out of 10 it’s the later.

What did I do?

I remembered working on vSwitches and seeing if I could figure out internal vSwitch and maybe NATing in Hyper-V. Deleting, adding, re-configuring, could that be it?

Looking at the settings of a VM, the first thing I noticed was, that I forgot to unmount the iso, but that’s a possible OCD issue and a whole other conversation.

via Scott Bollinger at bollingerusa.com