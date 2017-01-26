Ericom – Colorado Law Creates Secure, Browser-Based Learning Environments Using Ericom AccessNow

Colorado Law uses HTML5 access solution to support secure, flexible remote access to on-campus clinical software and resources from student devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones

Ericom Software, a global leader in application access and desktop virtualization solutions, today announced that the University of Colorado Law School has deployed Ericom AccessNow to support its nine on-campus legal clinics, where students have the opportunity to practice law with faculty guidance. Utilizing pure browser-based technology, Ericom AccessNow gives Colorado Law student attorneys flexible and secure access to practice management software, secure email accounts, desktop features, and case materials from any device, anywhere.

As part of their clinical education experience practicing law for real cases, Colorado Law student attorneys regularly handle sensitive and confidential information. In order to comply with attorney-client privilege and ethical obligations, student attorneys require a secure computing environment through which to access software and other resources located on the school’s secure servers.

Prior to deploying Ericom AccessNow, Colorado Law’s IT staff tested out both VMWare and Windows remote desktop solutions to provide law students with secure remote access. However, these solutions proved to be too complex for students to use and too resource-intensive to administrate and support.

“Ericom AccessNow makes it simple to keep confidential case information secure while giving students the flexibility to access the legal resources they need using any standard browser and from any device – even from their smartphones in the courtroom – without installing any software,” stated Jonathan Sibray, IT Director of the University of Colorado Law School.

Perfect for non-technical users, Ericom AccessNow provides a transparent solution that makes accessing the school’s secure computing environment as simple as opening a browser and clicking a link. “Ericom AccessNow is so incredibly easy for the students to use, no hand holding necessary.”

Ericom AccessNow has also proven to be a cost-effective solution, as it enables the University of Colorado Law School to provide student attorneys with professional virtual computers while still allowing them to use their own devices, thus saving the school from having to purchase specialized devices.

From an IT perspective, Ericom AccessNow is easy to deploy and administrate and requires minimal support from the IT staff and help desk. This simplicity ensures an efficient solution that saves Colorado Law’s small IT team from wasting limited resources. According to Mr. Sibray, “Ericom AccessNow has taken a huge load off of the IT team because it just works. We wish we had found this solution earlier!”

“As higher education institutions continue to transition learning and educational resources online, security and ease of access are significant concerns,” stated Ilan Paretsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Ericom Software. “Ericom AccessNow has helped to transform Colorado Law’s clinical education program for students, faculty and IT staff by creating secure computing environments that allow the students to handle real-world cases with a sense of professionalism, in preparation for their future careers.”

For more information about Ericom’s browser-based access solutions, visit: http://www.ericom.com/access-now/html5-rdp-client/

About Ericom

Ericom Software provides simple, secure solutions for remote access, desktop virtualization (VDI) and web security, with a focus on application delivery, cloud enablement, and secure browsing. Since 1993, Ericom has been helping users to securely access enterprise mission-critical applications running on a broad range of Microsoft Windows Terminal Servers, Virtual Desktops, legacy hosts, Linux and other systems. Ericom has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and EMEA. Ericom also has an extensive network of distributors and partners throughout North America, Europe, APAC, and Africa. Our expanding customer base is more than 30 thousand strong, with over 8 million users.

For more information about Ericom and its products, please visit our website. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on Twitter, Facebook, and our YouTube channel.