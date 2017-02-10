Eric Wright Shares Why Not Learning is More Difficult than Learning

One of the most common questions that I get is “how do you keep learning so many things? Isn’t it difficult to always have to learn?” which really made me stop and think about the importance of this question.

Presto! – How Penn Jillette Taught me Learning is Easy

One of the best reads I have had lately is the book Presto by well-known illusionist Penn Jillette. He’s the louder and taller half of Penn and Teller. This is a book about his very impressive weight loss and health transition to the equally taller, but much lighter version that he is today.

The very important lesson about learning that came from this book is that he has a chapter dedicated to talking about how easy losing weight was, contrary to what many would think. The crux of the story there is that the amount of work it took to create a better eating regimen and having to change habits meant that he is not off of mostly all medications which were needed to counter cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and other ailments which were a result of his weight.

