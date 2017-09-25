Home Applications Equifax Data Breach Analysis: Container Security Implications

Equifax Data Breach Analysis: Container Security Implications

The Equifax data breach is one of the largest and costliest customer data leaks in history. Let’s take a closer look at the vulnerabilities and exploits reportedly used. Could the use of containers have helped protect Equifax? We’ll examine how proper security in a container based infrastructure helps to make application security more effective.

The Apache Struts Exploit

Apache Struts is a widely used framework for creating web applications in Java. It was initially believed that the newly-published Struts vulnerability, CVE-2017-9805, was responsible for the Equifax data breach. However, the latest announcement from Equifax indicates that it was vulnerability CVE-2017-5638, which was discovered in March, that allowed the Equifax data breach. Before talking about what security strategies can prevent this type of incident, it’s useful to understand the nature of both vulnerabilities.

The vulnerable code of CVE-2017-9805 resides in the REST plugin of the Struts framework. The plugin fails to validate and deserialize safely the user uploaded data in the HTTP request. This allows attackers to write arbitrary binary code to the web server and execute it remotely.

NeuVector was founded by security and enterprise software veterans with the vision of simple, scalable security for container based applications. The team has over 20 years of security, virtualization, and enterprise software experience from companies such as VMWare, Fortinet, Cisco, and Trend Micro.

Glen
Guest
Glen

Vulnerabilities are constantly being discovered, so make sure first to do regular scans and patches/updates. Reduce the attack surface of any containers used by removing unneeded packages and libraries. Can’t really disconnect data, it needs to be available on demand. Then use run-time monitoring and application segmentation to catch hacker activity as they try to spread or probe internally.

September 19, 2017 6:24 pm
