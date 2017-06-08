Home Cloud Computing Entisys360 Wins RES 2017 Partner Excellence Award

Leading RES Partner is recognized for driving business growth in North America

Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization and cloud first solutions, today announced it has won the RES 2017 Partner Excellence Award for the category “Americas Partner of the Year” based on their extraordinary efforts to drive sales, expand the RES footprint and extend the value of RES for customers enhancing their digital workspace environment in 2016.

RES helps IT improve the experience and productivity of its internal customers – the workforce – while lowering IT costs and increasing security for the business. RES does it by creating, automating and securing digital workspaces: the assigned digital resources (apps, data, tools and workflows) that a person needs to get work done at anytime from anywhere. With RES, IT ensures that workers can access the resources they need – and only the resources for which they are approved, based on business objectives and policies, and IT provisioning standards.

“We value our partnership with Entisys360 and their unrelenting commitment to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers. What they have accomplished in 2016 is impressive and motivates us at RES to provide the best solutions, services and alliances to help them continually succeed,” said Kyle Nowlin, Vice President, Americas Channel Sales, RES. “I’m looking forward to what Entisys360 is going to achieve in 2017.”

“We are honored to be named RES’s 2017 Americas Partner of the Year,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “As part of our collaboration, we have experienced great success with organizations who recognize the value that RES brings to the table in terms of improving the end-user computing experience. RES is an important part of our solutions portfolio, and we are excited to see what we’ll be able to accomplish together in 2017 and beyond.”

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, Intra Systems and IPM.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization and cloud first solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients most pressing IT and business challenges.

With more than two decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 serves mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial services and legal services sectors, as well as educational institutions and government agencies.

The corporate headquarters for Entisys360 are located in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has offices in Irvine, Calif. and Pasadena, Calif. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).

About RES

RES creates, automates and secures digital workspaces across hybrid environments, enabling IT to improve the experience and productivity of the workforce while lowering costs. RES takes a people-centric approach that ensure workers can securely access the resources they need and are approved for based on business objectives and policies. RES boasts patented technologies, fast time to value, and superior customer support for more than 2,500 companies around the world. For more information visit www.res.com, contact your preferred RES partner, and follow us on Twitter @ressoftware.

