Entisys360 Wins a 2017 Americas Award at Citrix Summit 2018

Entisys360 named “CSA Partner of the Year” during an awards ceremony held on Tuesday, Jan. 9

Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization and cloud first solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by Citrix® as its 2017 “CSA Partner of the Year” for North America. The award was presented during the Citrix Summit 2018 awards ceremony held in Anaheim, Calif.

“We are proud to be recognized by Citrix as its 2017 ‘CSA Partner of the Year’,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “Citrix is one of our oldest and most valued vendor relationships, and we would like to thank them for recognizing Entisys360 as one of their top North American partners again in 2017. I am grateful to the Entisys360 team for continuing to identify new and innovative ways in which to leverage Citrix to grow our business and drive mutual success. I would also like to thank our customers for entrusting us with your business, without you this and the many other accolades we’ve won over the years from Citrix would not be possible.”

For nearly two decades, Entisys360 has leveraged Citrix solutions, deploying Citrix’s server, application and desktop virtualization, networking, software-as-a-service and cloud computing technologies as part of a broad portfolio of advanced IT infrastructure solutions architected for end-user clients. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening our Citrix expertise and encourage our staff in their pursuit of the technical knowledge and certifications that drive our business forward,” said Matt General, COO, Entisys360.

“We are pleased to recognize Entisys360 for its exceptional achievements in 2017,” said Rafael Garzon, Vice President, Americas Partners, Citrix. “The world is transforming at an accelerated pace. As our customers evolve, they count on partners like Entisys360 to guide them in successfully moving into the cloud, and preparing their organization for the next wave of innovation. We applaud Entisys360 for their commitment to our mutual customers and look forward to all that can be accomplished together in the coming year and beyond.”

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC GroupConvergence Technology ConsultingGotham Technology GroupHogan Consulting GroupIntraSystems and IPM.

Strohl added, “We would like to also congratulate IntraSystems, which was awarded Citrix’s Worldwide Partner of the Year for 2017, and also recognized as its ‘Area Partner of the Year – Enterprise’ and ‘Apps and Desktop Partner of the year’.” 

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization and cloud first solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.

With more than two decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 serves mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial services and legal services sectors, as well as educational institutions and government agencies.

The corporate headquarters for Entisys360 are located in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has offices in Irvine, Calif. and Pasadena, Calif. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).

