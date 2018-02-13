Home Applications Entisys360 Becomes First U.S. Solution Provider to Achieve Citrix Certified Delivery Partner Status

Three members of Entisys360’s Professional Services organization successfully completed Citrix’s rigorous eLearning program and passed the specialized Citrix Services Delivery exam

Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization and cloud first solutions, today announced it has achieved status as a Citrix® Certified Services Delivery Partner (SDP). Entisys360 is the first Citrix solution provider partner in the U.S. to earn this distinction.

“We’ve enjoyed a strong alliance with Citrix for more than two decades and we are excited to take this relationship to the next level by being the first in the U.S. to achieve Citrix Certified Delivery Partner status,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “I would like to both congratulate and thank our professional services team for the successful completion of Citrix’s rigorous eLearning program and specialized Citrix Services Delivery exam, which has made this designation possible. Our professional services team is among the best in the business, and we are tremendously proud of their many accomplishments and their dedication to deepening our alliance with Citrix.”

Entisys360 leverages Citrix solutions, deploying Citrix’s server, application and desktop virtualization, networking, software-as-a-service and cloud computing technologies as part of a broad portfolio of advanced IT infrastructure solutions architected for end-user clients. Some of the benefits that Entisys360 will receive as a Citrix Certified Delivery Partner include:

  • Access to Citrix’s Virtual Bench. Entisys360 will now have the opportunity for its engineers, consultants and solutions architects to be white-labeled through Citrix Consulting Services.
  • Premier Placement in Partner Locator. Placement provides Entisys360 with the potential to increase net new customer acquisition.
  • Certified Services Delivery Partner Badge. Entisys360 can now bid on RFPs and RFOs with the distinction of Citrix Certified SDP—an honor, few, if any other solution providers currently have.

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering datacenter and desktop solutions with an emphasis on virtual desktop solutions for mid-tier and enterprise customers and government agencies. M7 members also include AEC GroupConvergence Technology ConsultingGotham Technology GroupHogan Consulting GroupIntraSystems and IPM.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in the deployment and delivery of advanced IT infrastructure, virtualization and cloud first solutions. Through state-of-the-art methodologies and broad solutions and services offerings, Entisys360 expertly solves its clients’ most pressing IT and business challenges.

With more than two decades of experience, Entisys360 has become a trusted advisor to some of the most prominent companies in California. Offering professional support services, managed services, consulting and engineering services, Entisys360 serves mid-tier and enterprises within the healthcare, financial services and legal services sectors, as well as educational institutions and government agencies.

The corporate headquarters for Entisys360 are located in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has offices in Irvine, Calif. and Pasadena, Calif. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).

