Enterprise Managed Services Editorial with Kelly Chinen

Entisys360 is officially launching Enterprise Managed Services (EMS). Designed to help Entisys360 clients optimize and ensure the operational health of their virtualized and cloud-based infrastructures, the new EMS offering encompasses enterprise-ready and customized technology management services including reactive end user and IT infrastructure support available on a 24x7x365 basis; proactive infrastructure maintenance and monitoring services; and technology lifecycle management.

We sat down with Kelly Chinen, Entisys360’s Director of Operations to learn more about the new EMS Services.

Q: Let’s begin the conversation by asking how Entisys360 defines Enterprise Managed Services and how this new offering fits within the context of Entisys360’s “Cloud First” strategy.

Today’s IT organizations often struggle when it comes to maintaining the maximum value of their IT investments, including those they have made in cloud and virtualization technologies, while at the same time allowing their team members to focus on initiatives that add strategic value to the business. Enterprise Managed Services from Entisys360 alleviates this pain point by providing organizations with 24x7x365 support and maintenance services for any virtualization or cloud-based infrastructure environment.

