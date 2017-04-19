Home Enterprise Customers and Cloud Service Providers Fuel First Quarter Results for Veeam

Growth Accelerates as Enterprise and Hybrid-Cloud Demand Continue to Increase in Parallel with the Shift to Digital Transformation

Veeam® Software, the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, today announced another record quarter, fueled by explosive gains in Enterprise and Cloud revenues. During Q1’17, Veeam recorded a 33 percent YoY increase in total bookings revenue while Enterprise new license bookings grew 17 percent annually. Cloud revenue enabled by Veeam Cloud and Service Providers (VCSPs) grew 59 percent YoY, helping enterprises transform their operations to deliver 24.7.365 Availability that users demand in today’s digital world.

“It’s no small feat for a company with more than $600 million in annual bookings to deliver 33% growth YoY, and I’m enormously proud of our entire team,” said Peter McKay, President and COO at Veeam. “Looking ahead, we expect continued growth for the remainder of this year, fueled by new Veeam product releases, joint product offerings with our Alliances partners, further share gains in Enterprise, and Veeam-powered cloud solutions.”

“Globally, organizations now recognize they need the 24.7.365 Availability that only Veeam provides. We continue to expand our worldwide Enterprise sales teams to meet that demand, especially in North America and EMEA,” said McKay. “These additions will support our customers’ and partners’ strategic digital transformation initiatives.”

Additional highlights from Q1 2017 include:

  • DRaaS and BaaS adoption: The Veeam Cloud Business, which provides service providers with ready-made opportunities to offer Disaster Recover-as-a-Service (DRaaS) and Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS), reported 59 percent YoY revenue growth.
  • Enterprise growth and momentum: At the end of Q1 2017, Veeam counted 74 percent of the Fortune 500 and 56 percent of the Global 2000 as customers. Enterprise new license bookings grew 17 percent annually,
  • 242,000 customers worldwide: Veeam added close to 12,000 total paid customers in Q1 2017, keeping pace with the historical new customer acquisition average of approximately 4,000 per month.
  • 13.9 million virtual machines (VMs) are protected with Veeam Availability solutions. More than 1 million of these VMs are protected via Veeam Cloud Service Providers (VCSPs).
  • Partner expansion: Veeam’s 100 percent commitment to the channel continues to attract new resellers. There are now 47,000 Veeam ProPartners and 15,000 VCSPs globally.
  • Expanded executive team: Jeff Giannetti joined Veeam as Vice President of North American Sales from Cleversafe, where he was Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Previously, Jeff spent more than 10 years at NetApp where he served as Vice President of US Commercial Sales.
  • Strengthened Alliances: Veeam joined the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Complete program. The program adds Veeam solutions to HPE’s price list so that customers can purchase complete HPE and Veeam solutions directly from HPE and its resellers, providing a one-stop shop for the validated solution. Veeam also launched the only fully integrated Data Protection solution for Cisco HyperFlex, providing the first native snapshot capability for the hyper-converged infrastructure offering.

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2017, the world’s Premier Hybrid Cloud Availability Event, which will take place May 16 – 18, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. Keynote speakers will include Mark Russinovich, Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft Azure, and Sanjay Poonen, COO, Customer Operations, VMware.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam currently has 47,000 ProPartners and more than 242,000 customers worldwide. Veeam’s global headquarters are located in Baar, Switzerland, and the company has offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com.

