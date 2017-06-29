Ensure the Cerner Patient Portal is Always Available and Responsive
The Goliath Technologies Application Availability Monitor for Cerner Patient Portal is purpose built to test and confirm the availability of the Cerner Patient Portal. This new functionality complements Goliath Performance Monitor and Goliath Application Availability Monitor for Hospitals using Cerner Millennium.
For more information, visit our website: http://bit.ly/2tYBRhk
This video is from the fine folks at Goliath Technologies
