Ensure container monitoring and control via smart tooling

Open source Kubernetes technology — and the many commercial variations thereof — introduces capabilities such as container monitoring; the ability to restart ones that are misbehaving in small ways and to shut down and replace ones that are misbehaving badly; and methods to make the containers available to other containers and users in a clear and easy way. A large group of IT product vendors, including Oracle, IBM, Red Hat with OpenShift, CoreOS via Tectonic, and Canonical (particularly in conjunction with its DevOps tooling, Juju), offer Kubernetes.

Also, consider vendors such as Electric Cloud with its ElectricFlow product and CA, which, after its acquisition of Automic, has a range of tools that enable container monitoring and management with automation. Cloudify also offers strong container orchestration. For container deployments already managed with Mesophere DC/OS and the Apache Mesos open source technology, Mesosphere Marathon is a strong option for container monitoring and control. And for Docker users, swarm mode provides capabilities through scripts and command line-based interactions.

Most public cloud platforms have container orchestration services, and here, Kubernetes is also prominent. Amazon Web Services offers Elastic Container Service and Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes, while Microsoft runs Azure Container Service and Google has its Google Kubernetes Engine.

