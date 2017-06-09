Ensure Availability in today’s increasingly hybrid-cloud enterprise

In the digital age, data is gold. With global data growth projected to reach 180 zettabytes by 2025, we are on the threshold of a digital gold rush of epic proportions. The challenge is how do you extract the most value out of your digital assets when data is disbursed across on-premises and public-cloud infrastructures? Likewise, how do you ensure the Availability of your critical business applications and data in an increasingly hybrid-cloud world?

Maria Olson, VP of Strategic Alliances at NetApp and Andy Vandeveld, VP of Alliances at Veeam, discussed how NetApp and Veeam are helping organizations like the Denver Broncos, Telefonica and many others with their digital transformation initiatives. In the hunt for digital gold, these organizations are leveraging NetApp’s Data Fabric capabilities in conjunction with Veeam, to simplify data management and IT operations, enhance Availability, lower costs and create a more seamless digital experience for customers, partners and end users.

In their discussion on theCUBE, Olson and Vandeveld stated that organizations are looking for the following:

Simplified IT and Always-On application capabilities Help with digital transformation Flexibility

