Ensure Availability in today’s increasingly hybrid-cloud enterprise

In the digital age, data is gold. With global data growth projected to reach 180 zettabytes by 2025, we are on the threshold of a digital gold rush of epic proportions. The challenge is how do you extract the most value out of your digital assets when data is disbursed across on-premises and public-cloud infrastructures? Likewise, how do you ensure the Availability of your critical business applications and data in an increasingly hybrid-cloud world?

Maria Olson, VP of Strategic Alliances at NetApp and Andy Vandeveld, VP of Alliances at Veeam, discussed how NetApp and Veeam are helping organizations like the Denver Broncos, Telefonica and many others with their digital transformation initiatives. In the hunt for digital gold, these organizations are leveraging NetApp’s Data Fabric capabilities in conjunction with Veeam, to simplify data management and IT operations, enhance Availability, lower costs and create a more seamless digital experience for customers, partners and end users.

In their discussion on theCUBE, Olson and Vandeveld stated that organizations are looking for the following:

  1. Simplified IT and Always-On application capabilities
  2. Help with digital transformation
  3. Flexibility

Related Articles:

Categories:
Veeam
Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.
