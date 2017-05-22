Home Desktop Enit Nichani Joins List of Top Women Channel Executives

0
0

Diversity, and the need to further empower women in business, is a global dynamic that is gaining strength and promise every day, and we at IGEL support this goal.  So today is a particularly happy day for us. Our stellar Director of Marketing, Enit Nichani, is a first-time member of the CRN Women of the Channel, named to the 2017 list for her passion and commitment to ensuring the success of IGEL channel partners through the development and execution of industry-leading sales and marketing enablement programs.

Given all that Enit has accomplished, we’re convinced there must be three Enits!  Here are just some of the highlights:

  • Executed more than 200 channel-led marketing events in the past year
  • Helped orchestrate the re-launch of IGEL’s Partner Program
  • Drove new partner successes by working with IGEL’s 17 Platinum Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners and resellers to leverage marketing and sales resources, deal registration, backend rebates and MDF accrual.
  • Elevated IGEL’s key positioning by collaborating with our ecosystem partners such as Citrix, Samsung, VMware, Intel and AMD. This includes industry and vendor-driven events and other marketing campaigns.
  • Developed the IGEL Demo Kit (a $5,000 value sponsored by Intel), which IGEL will be distributing to IGEL Platinum Partners at Citrix Synergy 2017

As a 100 percent channel-driven company, the launch of the re-designed IGEL Partner Program is a key accomplishment for our company, and we could not have done it without Enit.  She works tirelessly to ensure that our partners have everything they need to successfully market and sell our industry-leading endpoint management solutions to their customers.  We are proud to have her as a valued member of our team.

Read the entire article here, Enit Nichani Joins List of Top Women Channel Executives

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

