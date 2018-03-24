Enhanced Layer 7 Routing for Swarm in Docker Enterprise Edition Beta

The beta release of Docker Enterprise Edition has seen incredible activity. The highlight of the upcoming Docker Enterprise Edition (Docker EE) release is the integration of Kubernetes and bringing all of the advanced security, RBAC and management capabilities of Docker EE to Kubernetes. At the same time, we have been working to improve Swarm, delivering the only container platform that allows you to run both orchestrators in the same cluster. In this blog post, we’ll highlight some the key new capabilities around application-layer (Layer 7) routing and load balancing for Swarm-deployed applications. These enhancements come from the new Interlock 2.0 architecture which provides a highly scalable and highly available routing solution for Swarm. The new architecture brings some additional features to the platform, including path-based routing and SSL termination.

Path-Based Routing

Layer 7 load balancing allows traffic going to host domains like acme.com to be distributed across specific containers in your environment. With path-based routing, traffic headed to sub-domains within acme.com (eg. acme.com/app1 or acme.com/app2) can be separately routed to different sets of containers. This can be especially useful for optimizing application performance by driving different requests to different groups of containers.

