Enhance OpBot using the built-in PowerShell Web editor – opvizorWhile building the OpBot ChatOps for VMware vSphere Bot, we always kept in mind that it should be simple to reuse existing PowerShell & PowerCLI scripts and commands.

Most of the time you want to use a PowerShell module or use your own functions and alias commands.

Therefore, we integrated a browser based PowerShell editor you can use to change, add or remove functions and modules in the most simple way.

When you type editor on , OpBot opens the PowerShell web editor for 30 minutes (you can stop it anytime using editor off) and presents a one time url within the chat for security reasons.

Within the PowerShell Web Editor you can navigate and edit the existing files.

