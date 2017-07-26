Home Cloud Computing Enhance Data Privacy with Hybrid IT

Enhance Data Privacy with Hybrid IT

HPE Flexible Capacity enables IT to quickly scale infrastructures in minutes and maintain full control over system security. By paying only for used capacity, it’s a public cloud experience with on-premises IT benefits.

These days, you’re being tasked to respond rapidly to business demand and are likely looking to take advantage of solutions that scale quickly, such as public, private, or hybrid cloud.

At the same time, the focus on the security of personal data is increasing. For example, the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) changes coming in to effect May 2018 are designed to help protect the privacy of EU citizens. These changes also apply to companies outside of the EU that deal with EU citizens’ data. The risks of non-compliance can be fines of up to 4% of the parent company’s annual revenue.

Does this lead you to question your current cloud strategy?

Moving to a consumption-based IT model that also protects private data is a big step for many businesses to take. Shifting from the old to the new way of provisioning IT may take some IT professionals out of their comfort zones.

Why you no longer have to choose between on-premises and the cloud

One of the things that your business has on your side in the effort to maintain data privacy is that you no longer have to make the difficult choice between the cloud and on-premises IT. You can opt for a hybrid infrastructure provisioning model, one that offers control over a mix of on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud environments.

tags:
Categories:
