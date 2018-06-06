End-to-End Monitoring, ITSM and DevOps | An eG Innovations Shift-Left Webinar

The modern IT stack has become diverse and distributed, and it’s increasingly challenging to manage heterogeneous platforms and multi-vendor devices. Customers are looking to the cloud and APM to help address these hurdles, as well as accelerate IT transformation.

But migrating to the cloud will take time, it won’t make infrastructure ‘just disappear’, and legacy workloads are going to remain part of the enterprise reality for many. In addition, while APM will continue to be increasingly important, all applications are not the same and an application is still not equal to a digital business service.

Join us as John Worthington, a service management expert and Director of Product Marketing for eG Innovations, continues our Shift-Left series. In this session, we will discuss why clearly understanding the scope of your digital business services, along with the underpinning ecosystems needed to support them can help accelerate your ITSM and DevOps initiatives.

Why domain expertise is important when defining monitoring requirements

What analytics are useful from a monitoring and observability context

How end-to-end monitoring with converged application and infrastructure performance can drive ITSM and DevOps integration

John Worthington, Director of Product Marketing at eG Innovations

Date: Thursday, June 14, 2018

Time: 12:00 pm EDT | 11:00 am CDT | 9:00 am PDT | 5:00 pm BST | 6:00 pm CEST

