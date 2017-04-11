DABCC Radio
Home Applications End-Point Management Solutions Podcast with Jed Ayres from IGEL Technology – Episode 275

End-Point Management Solutions Podcast with Jed Ayres from IGEL Technology – Episode 275

0
End-Point Management Solutions Podcast with Jed Ayres from IGEL Technology – Episode 275
0

Listen to “End-Point Management Solutions Podcast with Jed Ayres from IGEL Technology – Episode 275” on Spreaker.

In episode 275, Douglas Brown interviews Jed Ayres, Chief Marketing Officer at IGEL Technology. Douglas and Jed discuss IGEL’s end-point management solutions, what’s new at IGEL, the TESLA giveaway and so much more!  This is a first in a series of podcasts Douglas will be hosting with the folks at IGEL and a must listen to podcast!

About IGEL OS

IGEL OS revolutionizes access to virtualized desktops and applications. Currently in its 6th generation, this time-tested operating system standardizes your endpoints, provides for adaptive configuration and granular control, while giving users a familiar, trouble free workspace. Supporting more remote display protocols than any solution on the market, IGEL Linux 10 is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments of all types.

Learn more: https://www.igel.com/igel-os-universal-desktop-operating-system/

About Universal Management Suite (UMS)

Universal Management Suite (UMS), IGEL’s endpoint management software, has revolutionized endpoint management.

Unlike Dell & HP whose confusing array of management tools only work on their own devices, IGEL offers a single endpoint management solution that gives IT automated backend control while delivering a familiar, trouble-free environment for users.

Purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments, UMS supports diverse operating systems, databases and directories. This smart, simple and secure management software lets IT easily manage any remote endpoint.

Learn more: https://www.igel.com/igel-ums-universal-management-suite/

About UMS Add Ons

  • ICG – Extend the Universal Management Suite to endpoints running outside the company network, whether that’s in remote branch offices, at home offices or by roaming road warriors. Using only a standard internet connection, IGEL Cloud Gateway enables transparent and secure endpoint management anytime, anywhere – Learn more about the IGEL Cloud Gateway
  • HA – High Availability, HA, is an optional extension for the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) and enables the UMS to offer any degree of scalability, availability and redundancy. With HA, even large-scale thin client environments (500 or more end devices) can be simultaneously reconfigured – Learn more about HA 
  • UCB – With the Universal Customization Builder, UCB, the firmware for IGEL Universal Desktop thin clients can easily and reliably be expanded and adapted to meet your needs. For example, you may choose to install local device drivers or special applications. You can even set important Windows registry keys- without detailed knowledge of Shell or Windows scripting – Learn more about UCB 
  • SWP – The Shared WorkPlace, SWP, can be optionally licensed as an enhancement of IGEL’s thin client software. It allows user-dependent configuration based on setting profiles created in the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) and that are linked to the user accounts in the Active Directory – Learn more about SWP
  • IMI – With the IGEL Management Interface, IMI, the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) can connect via a standard REST API to existing enterprise management systems (such as Microsoft System Center or IBM Tivoli). In addition, IMI provides the interface for REST-compatible programming languages to connect autonomous systems together – Learn more about IMI.
  • UMA – The IGEL Unified Management Agent, UMA, for Windows 7 or 10 delivers Unified Management of the future, today. Devices running a Windows 7 or 10 operating system and an installed UMA are reliably and securely managed by our Universal Management Suite (UMS). In this way UMA-managed devices fit seamlessly into the IGEL solution portfolio – whether they are thin clients, notebooks or workstations.
  • Learn more about UMA

Download 3 Free Licenses – IGEL Desktop Converter (UDC) & Management System (UMS) – https://www.igel.com/download/


About Jed Ayres

Jed Ayres leads worldwide marketing for IGEL and is responsible for IGEL’s corporate marketing, social, branding, communications and global lead generation strategies. Ayres brings over 20 years of technology experience to IGEL and has a wide range of industry experience across workspace management, virtualization and mobility. Prior to joining IGEL, he was the SVP of Worldwide Marketing for AppSense, where he helped the company rebrand and achieve significant growth prior to being acquired by LANDESK. Ayres was also CMO at MCPc, a $300m+ Solutions Provider in Cleveland that achieved rapid and sustained growth and was acquired by Logicalis. Prior to MCPc, Jed spent six years as SVP of Partner Management and Marketing at national Solution Provider MTM Technologies, a large Citrix Platinum Partner that focuses on virtualization and managed services. Previously, Ayres held senior management positions at Megapath, Rhythms NetConnections and GE Capital IT Solutions. He has also held a number of advisory board positions, including Citrix Platinum Council, VMware Global Partner Advisory Board, Hewlett Packard Partner Marketing Advisory Board and the Cisco Marketing Council. Ayres holds a BS Business Administration from Sonoma State University and an MBA from San Francisco State University. An avid swimmer, biker and runner, Ayres successfully completed six full Ironman races and several ultramarathons. He resides in Marin, California with his family.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Download the above podcast to your Apple device or any tablet / phone using the DABCC Radio RSS feed!

itunes-button

rssbutton

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Desktop
Development
Management
Mobile
User Management
IGEL Technology
IGEL Technology A world leader in thin client solutions, IGEL Technology helps organizations improve the agility, efficiency, and security of their virtual desktop and application delivery systems. We produce a very wide range of thin clients, based on Linux and Microsoft Windows, allowing customers to access a very broad spectrum of server-based infrastructures and applications. We also offer our powerful and intuitive management software for easy deployment and administration of thin clients throughout any-size organization. Partnerships with industry leaders like Citrix, Red Hat, VMWare, and Microsoft ensure that we provide the most up-to-date technology and trust-worthy security to our clients in industries that include Healthcare, Education & Research, Public Sector, Financial, Insurance, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      This is the core OS image that powers Windows IoT platform on Raspberry Pi 2 & 3. Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of the Windows 10 editions that leverages the Windows 10 common core architecture. This edition enables building low-cost devices with fewer resources. Read the entire article here, Download Windows 10 […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      ManageEngine FI

      FREE Tool – Troubleshoot Remote Desktop Connections

      On-Demand Webinars

        1491759621_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017

        Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Agenda “101” – Monitoring and managing your NetScaler “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) explained and demonstrated Product updates – New Low-end NetScaler hardware; […]

        read more
        1490191694_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        SIOS Feature Image

        Stopping Alert Storms and Finding Root Causes of Performance Issues in VMware vSphere Infrastructures with Machine Learning

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        5 Must Haves for The Optimal Citrix Performance Management Toolkit – On-Demand Webinar

        1491434533_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1491493879_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Risk-based Identity Protection

          Learn how Azure Active Directory Identity Protection calculates the risk level for every user and every sign-in attempt to your resources while providing insights, recommendations, and let you apply risk-based conditional access rules to protect from advanced threats. For more information visit: www.microsoft.com/secure This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1491922813_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s4 e9 / Season 4 Outtakes

          1491895108_hqdefault.jpg

          Migrating to Office 365 Video

          1491893960_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix HDX vs VMware BEAT – Compare Spreadsheet Experience

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!