Listen to “End-Point Management Solutions Podcast with Jed Ayres from IGEL Technology – Episode 275” on Spreaker.

In episode 275, Douglas Brown interviews Jed Ayres, Chief Marketing Officer at IGEL Technology. Douglas and Jed discuss IGEL’s end-point management solutions, what’s new at IGEL, the TESLA giveaway and so much more! This is a first in a series of podcasts Douglas will be hosting with the folks at IGEL and a must listen to podcast!

About IGEL OS

IGEL OS revolutionizes access to virtualized desktops and applications. Currently in its 6th generation, this time-tested operating system standardizes your endpoints, provides for adaptive configuration and granular control, while giving users a familiar, trouble free workspace. Supporting more remote display protocols than any solution on the market, IGEL Linux 10 is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments of all types.

Learn more: https://www.igel.com/igel-os-universal-desktop-operating-system/

About Universal Management Suite (UMS)

Universal Management Suite (UMS), IGEL’s endpoint management software, has revolutionized endpoint management.

Unlike Dell & HP whose confusing array of management tools only work on their own devices, IGEL offers a single endpoint management solution that gives IT automated backend control while delivering a familiar, trouble-free environment for users.

Purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments, UMS supports diverse operating systems, databases and directories. This smart, simple and secure management software lets IT easily manage any remote endpoint.

Learn more: https://www.igel.com/igel-ums-universal-management-suite/

About UMS Add Ons

ICG – Extend the Universal Management Suite to endpoints running outside the company network, whether that’s in remote branch offices, at home offices or by roaming road warriors. Using only a standard internet connection, IGEL Cloud Gateway enables transparent and secure endpoint management anytime, anywhere – Learn more about the IGEL Cloud Gateway

HA – High Availability, HA, is an optional extension for the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) and enables the UMS to offer any degree of scalability, availability and redundancy. With HA, even large-scale thin client environments (500 or more end devices) can be simultaneously reconfigured – Learn more about HA

UCB – With the Universal Customization Builder, UCB, the firmware for IGEL Universal Desktop thin clients can easily and reliably be expanded and adapted to meet your needs. For example, you may choose to install local device drivers or special applications. You can even set important Windows registry keys- without detailed knowledge of Shell or Windows scripting – Learn more about UCB

SWP – The Shared WorkPlace, SWP, can be optionally licensed as an enhancement of IGEL’s thin client software. It allows user-dependent configuration based on setting profiles created in the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) and that are linked to the user accounts in the Active Directory – Learn more about SWP

IMI – With the IGEL Management Interface, IMI, the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) can connect via a standard REST API to existing enterprise management systems (such as Microsoft System Center or IBM Tivoli). In addition, IMI provides the interface for REST-compatible programming languages to connect autonomous systems together – Learn more about IMI.

UMA – The IGEL Unified Management Agent, UMA, for Windows 7 or 10 delivers Unified Management of the future, today. Devices running a Windows 7 or 10 operating system and an installed UMA are reliably and securely managed by our Universal Management Suite (UMS). In this way UMA-managed devices fit seamlessly into the IGEL solution portfolio – whether they are thin clients, notebooks or workstations.

Learn more about UMA

Download 3 Free Licenses – IGEL Desktop Converter (UDC) & Management System (UMS) – https://www.igel.com/download/



About Jed Ayres

Jed Ayres leads worldwide marketing for IGEL and is responsible for IGEL’s corporate marketing, social, branding, communications and global lead generation strategies. Ayres brings over 20 years of technology experience to IGEL and has a wide range of industry experience across workspace management, virtualization and mobility. Prior to joining IGEL, he was the SVP of Worldwide Marketing for AppSense, where he helped the company rebrand and achieve significant growth prior to being acquired by LANDESK. Ayres was also CMO at MCPc, a $300m+ Solutions Provider in Cleveland that achieved rapid and sustained growth and was acquired by Logicalis. Prior to MCPc, Jed spent six years as SVP of Partner Management and Marketing at national Solution Provider MTM Technologies, a large Citrix Platinum Partner that focuses on virtualization and managed services. Previously, Ayres held senior management positions at Megapath, Rhythms NetConnections and GE Capital IT Solutions. He has also held a number of advisory board positions, including Citrix Platinum Council, VMware Global Partner Advisory Board, Hewlett Packard Partner Marketing Advisory Board and the Cisco Marketing Council. Ayres holds a BS Business Administration from Sonoma State University and an MBA from San Francisco State University. An avid swimmer, biker and runner, Ayres successfully completed six full Ironman races and several ultramarathons. He resides in Marin, California with his family.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

