Enabling Remote HDX Enlightment Data Transport in Citrix NetScaler 11.1 Build 51
So with the recent release of NetScaler 11.1 – build 51, Citrix released support for Enlightend Data Transport which is a new feature in XenDesktop 7.12 which now also supports NetScaler in this new release. In order to leverage the protocol there are a couple of things we need to enable in order to use it.XenApp and XenDesktop 7.12 or higher (required to enable the feature using Studio)
VDA for Desktop OS 7.12 or higher
VDA for Server OS 7.12 or higher
StoreFront 3.8
Citrix Receiver for Windows 4.6 (download Receiver 4.6 here –> https://www.citrix.com/downloads/citrix-receiver/windows/receiver-for-windows-latest.html)
- Add firewall rules to allow inbound traffic on UDP ports 1494 and 2598 of the VDA.
- Note: TCP ports 1494 and 2598 are also required, however they are opened during the installation of the VDA. In this release, 1494 and 2598 must be manually enabled for UDP.
- IPv4 VDAs only. IPv6 and mixed IPv6 and IPv4 configurations are not supported.
Read the entire article here, Enabling Remote HDX Enlightment Data Transport in NetScaler 11.1 Build 51
via Marius Sandbu.
