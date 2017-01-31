Home Applications Enabling Hybrid Cloud with HPE and Microsoft Azure Stack

Enabling Hybrid Cloud with HPE and Microsoft Azure Stack

Enabling Hybrid Cloud with HPE and Microsoft Azure Stack
HPE Discover London 2016 was a great opportunity to inform customers interested the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack solution with Microsoft. HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, built on the world’s best-selling server (the HPE ProLiant DL380), is a factory-integrated and tested solution by both Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microsoft that allows customers to easily move applications between Azure public cloud and Azure Stack running in their data center. However, HPE understands that not all customers were able to make it to Discover London and recorded several sessions for further viewing. One of the recorded sessions was “Enabling hybrid cloud with HPE and Microsoft Azure Stack”, presented by Michael Tan, Director of Product Management.

In this session, Tan introduces the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, compares the value of Azure Stack and Azure Pack, explains the hardware and networking configurations and concludes how HPE can help customers get started with the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack.

In the video, Tan explains that the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is a “plug and play” appliance because HPE has removed the complexity of configuring the hardware and software and has provided customers with the following benefits:

Read the entire article here, Enabling hybrid cloud with HPE and Microsoft Azure Stack

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.

Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Networking
HP Enterprise
HP Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an industry leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.
