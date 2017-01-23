Enabling Care Coordination in Early Intervention

Many patients require care from more than one health care provider. With the advancements of medical practices and healthcare technologies, the delivery of optimal, high quality care for patients has often come to involve a team of healthcare providers from primary physicians, nurses and carers. This is particularly true in the case of early intervention programmes for infants and toddlers with developmental disabilities, where care coordination is vital.

Early Intervention Programs and Care CoordinationEarly intervention programs involve a multidisciplinary range of health care services for providing medical care in the home and institutions, and assessing and developing a child’s health. This specific approach to treatment usually involves a team of authorized healthcare providers, and it is often very difficult to synergize between all authorized caregivers.

Efficient Care Coordination is especially necessary in cases of early intervention. Care coordination refers to the deliberate organization of a patient’s care activities between all participants involved in the provision of health care services to the patient.

