Enables a Data-Driven Decision when Choosing Between AWS and Azure

It Should Be a Straightforward Question: “What is the most cost-effective choice for my applications – AWS or Azure?”

When you have to choose between AWS and Azure, you need more than a preference. You need a detailed justification for the CIO, the CFO, and the Board.

Your justification needs to account for the individual profiles of each application and existing license agreements. You know that if you make the wrong choice, the license implications alone could cost your company millions in unnecessary cloud spend.

Typically your team will be engaged with AWS and Azure, and will likely have enlisted the help of expert consultants. And yet – why is it so hard to get a clear comparison?

The Industry-Standard Method of Cloud Selection Often Feels Like Dart-Throwing

For your specific applications, which cloud provides the optimal set of resources at the best cost?

Turbonomic enables our customers to make an intelligent, data-backed decision on which cloud (or clouds) fits your applications best, with a detailed explanation of the financial implications of each decision, now and in the future.

