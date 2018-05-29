Help desk technicians form the front line of support in identifying, troubleshooting, and preventing end user performance issues (and costly downtime) for key applications and services. They need to quickly identify the scope of the issue and route the critical details required to fix the issue – fast. Goliath Technologies increases the troubleshooting and remediation abilities of help desk technicians by placing a vast array of tools at their fingertips. This support is available in three key areas:

Troubleshooting the specific root-cause of the issues impacting logon duration or session performance based on detailed metrics from both current and historical user sessions.

Identifying the scope of the issue: is a reported issue limited to a specific user, or a larger issue impacting multiple users, or even entire user groups or geographies?

Preventing calls before they happen by automatically testing system and application availability to identify and resolve issues before end users are impacted.

Once issues are identified, Goliath helps resolve issues quickly with advanced remediation capabilities that alert service professionals to errors and respond with automated ‘self-healing’ actions or identifies the specific root cause for faster repair. This results in reduced calls and support tickets, smoothly running systems, and happier users.

Read the entire article here, Empowering Help Desk Professionals to Proactively Solve End User Problems

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.