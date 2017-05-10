Email security retrospection

Keeping anything safe and secure involves multiple considerations. Avoid putting yourself in danger, put up a protective ‘shield’, detect when that is compromised, take mitigating action.

When it comes to communication and the modern hyperconnected world based on open protocols, it’s much harder to avoid danger. Hence shields and detection are the significant part of the online security proposition.

Mitigation is another matter. While some of it can be accomplished financially or through after the event actions such as insurance claims, smarter or a more holistic use of technology can also offer useful and timely support reducing the negative impact of incidents.

Securing email

Consider email. From a business perspective, many will feel it is a double-edged sword – can’t live with it, can’t live without it. The general expectation with email is that it should work, be used sensibly to deliver important messages which arrive promptly and be addressed to the correct people! Emails should be uncluttered by lots of surrounding dross, especially malware.

