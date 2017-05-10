Home Applications Email security retrospection

Email security retrospection

0
Email security retrospection
0

Keeping anything safe and secure involves multiple considerations. Avoid putting yourself in danger, put up a protective ‘shield’, detect when that is compromised, take mitigating action.

When it comes to communication and the modern hyperconnected world based on open protocols, it’s much harder to avoid danger. Hence shields and detection are the significant part of the online security proposition.

Mitigation is another matter. While some of it can be accomplished financially or through after the event actions such as insurance claims, smarter or a more holistic use of technology can also offer useful and timely support reducing the negative impact of incidents.

Securing email

Consider email. From a business perspective, many will feel it is a double-edged sword – can’t live with it, can’t live without it. The general expectation with email is that it should work, be used sensibly to deliver important messages which arrive promptly and be addressed to the correct people! Emails should be uncluttered by lots of surrounding dross, especially malware.

Read the entire article here, Email security retrospection

via the fine folks at FSLogix

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Security
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494387537_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware DENVMUG Video Interview with Eric Siebert, Talks 1st Time with VMware!

          Eric Siebert, Solutions Marketing, HP Enterprise, talks about his 1st time with VMware at the Denver VMUG April 26, 2017. #v1stTime This video is from the fine folks at VMware vSphere.

          read more
          1494387630_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware DENVMUG Video Interview with Rawlinson Rivera, Talks 1st Time with VMware!

          1494387856_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware DENVMUG Video Interview with Brad Tomkins, Talks 1st Time with VMware!

          1494387696_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware DENVMUG Brad Christian Talks 1st Time with VMware!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video