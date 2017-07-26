eG Innovations Enables Entisys360 to Deliver Exceptional Citrix End-User Experience Video w/ @YoungTech
Entisys360, a systems integrator and reseller of technology solutions, partners with eG Innovations to enable successful Citrix implementations for their customers and achieve maximum performance and consistent user experience. Dane Young, a Virtualization Practice Manager and Citrix Technology Professional at Entisys360 explains in this video how implementing eG Innovations’ flagship IT performance management solution, eG Enterprise, in their customer environments helped achieve increased VDI performance, faster time to resolution of outages, reduced costs, and improved VDI user experience.
Learn more about eG Innovations’ partnership with Entisys360: https://www.eginnovations.com/partners/partner-spotlight/entisys360
Learn more about eG Enterprise: https://www.eginnovations.com/citrix
Learn more about eG Innovations: https://www.eginnovations.com
This video is from the fine folks at eG Innovations
