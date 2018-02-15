eG Innovations: Citrix XenAppp / XenDesktop 6.5 EOL, To Upgrade or Not and How – Podcast Episode 299

In episode 299, Douglas Brown interviews Bala Murugan Vaidhinathan, Chief Technology Officer at eG Innovations. Plus, we are happy to have Shashidhar Reddy from Citrix Ready with us to discuss the Citrix Ready point of view! Together we have a lively discussion on the upcoming end-of-life on Citrix XenApp / XenDesktop 6.5. The panel discusses topics such as should you upgrade, how to upgrade, any gotchas you might run in to along the way and how to avoid them, plus so much more.

About Bala Murugan Vaidhinathan, Chief Technology Officer

Bala Murugan Vaidhinathan Bala Murugan has been instrumental in the design, architecture, and evolution of the eG product suite, and is the co-inventor on eG’s key automatic infrastructure triage technology patents. Currently, Bala Murugan heads the solution development and delivery team for the Americas, working closely with eG’s sales team and partners in the region. Prior to joining eG Innovations, Bala Murugan was with Transys Technologies where he was responsible for the design and development of one of the earliest J2EE portals in the late 90s. He has a Masters Degree in Computer Science, with extensive experience in multi-tier application development using Java and Microsoft technologies.

About eG Innovations

eG Innovations is dedicated to helping businesses across the globe transform IT service delivery into a competitive advantage and a center for productivity, growth and profit. Many of the world’s largest businesses use eG Enterprise to enhance IT service performance, increase operational efficiency, ensure IT effectiveness and deliver on the ROI promise of transformational IT investments across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Visit us at www.eginnovations.com or on Twitter at @eGInnovations.

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

Learn more at https://citrixready.citrix.com

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

