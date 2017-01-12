eG Innovations: Newest Citrix Global Partner

eG Innovations has been named a Citrix Global Partner, signifying the continual, mutually beneficial partnership between the two companies. Citrix technology enables companies to increase security, scalability and cost-efficiency in enterprise end-user computing. And, eG Enterprise helps Citrix customers get the most out of their investment through end-to-end performance monitoring and management – ensuring the absolute best user experience and enhanced productivity, profitability and IT value.

For more information, visit the Citrix Global Partners page.

eG Enterprise: Exclusive Citrix Summit Conference Performance Monitor

Citrix has once again selected eG Innovations’ flagship product, eG Enterprise, as the exclusive performance monitoring solution for on-site physical and virtual infrastructure systems driving its premier 2017 partner and sales conference – Citrix Summit 2017. eG Enterprise has been the exclusive solution for multiple Citrix Synergy and Summit conferences since mid-2015.

Read the entire article here, eG Innovations: Citrix Global Partner & Exclusive Performance Monitoring Provider for Citrix Summit 2017

