eG Innovations: Citrix Global Partner & Exclusive Performance Monitoring Provider for Citrix Summit 2017
eG Innovations: Newest Citrix Global Partner
eG Innovations has been named a Citrix Global Partner, signifying the continual, mutually beneficial partnership between the two companies. Citrix technology enables companies to increase security, scalability and cost-efficiency in enterprise end-user computing. And, eG Enterprise helps Citrix customers get the most out of their investment through end-to-end performance monitoring and management – ensuring the absolute best user experience and enhanced productivity, profitability and IT value.
For more information, visit the Citrix Global Partners page.
eG Enterprise: Exclusive Citrix Summit Conference Performance Monitor
Citrix has once again selected eG Innovations’ flagship product, eG Enterprise, as the exclusive performance monitoring solution for on-site physical and virtual infrastructure systems driving its premier 2017 partner and sales conference – Citrix Summit 2017. eG Enterprise has been the exclusive solution for multiple Citrix Synergy and Summit conferences since mid-2015.
Read the entire article here, eG Innovations: Citrix Global Partner & Exclusive Performance Monitoring Provider for Citrix Summit 2017
via the fine folks at eG Innovations
