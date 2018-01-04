eG Innovations Announces Native Performance Monitoring for Cloud-Driven Citrix Desktop, Application Virtualization

eG Innovations today announced general availability of eG Enterprise 6.3. A breakthrough release for Citrix-driven organizations, eG Enterprise 6.3 offers the industry’s first full-featured performance monitoring capability for Citrix virtualized desktops and applications managed by a cloud service. The new release includes dozens of performance monitoring enhancements, including native monitoring for Citrix Cloud and monitoring of cloud workspaces on AWS and Microsoft Azure, plus:

Monitoring support for the latest version of Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, 7.16

Performance monitoring for Citrix HDX adaptive transport and Enlightened Data Transport (EDT)

In-depth visibility into the performance of Citrix Linux VDAs, NetScaler SDX and NVIDIA GPUs

Expanded instrumentation to monitor AWS services and support for Microsoft Azure Resource Manager

Full-stack application performance monitoring (APM) and diagnostic support for Microsoft .NET packaged and custom applications

Out-of-the-box support for many new network devices and storage systems, including Pure Storage and Dell EMC XtremIO All-Flash Array Storage

Extended scalability with the new “eG SuperManager,” which aggregates and consolidates monitoring data from multiple eG Enterprise deployments into a unified dashboard

Much more

