In January, while Citrix Summit was going on eG Innovations released version 6.3 of their monitoring solution. There are several reasons Citrix and eG Innovations are important to each other. One of them is that Citrix Summit and Citrix Synergy is monitored by eG Enterprise. For eG Innovations, Citrix is an important vendor and many of their customers use Citrix as the primary application delivery solution.

eG Enterprise is a monitoring solution. It can be deployed on-premises or used as a SAAS solution. It’s licensing scheme is simple, you either deploy an agent or you deploy agentless. If you deploy an agent you have two options

Standard agent (Windows monitoring)

Premium agent (application monitoring)

Application monitoring is the advanced option where you can monitor e.g. SQL services or Exchange services. With the standard agent, you monitor the operating system metrics only. To monitor networking components you could use the agentless option. Important to know is that when you monitor a hypervisor you also monitor basic virtual machine metrics. Outside and inside and through the Admin$ share data from within the virtual machine is retrieved. You need to have access to the virtual machine to allow this.

Read the entire article here, eG Enterprise version 6.3 from eG Innovations –

Via Rob Beekmans.net