eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

User Experience & Logon Monitoring Challenges

For years, slow logons have been the most common complaint of Citrix users. When a user logs on multiple times in a day, from multiple devices, slow logons can lead to frustration and lower productivity. For Citrix administrators, slow logon is one of the most difficult problems to resolve because of the many steps involved in the logon process and its dependency on many Citrix tiers (StoreFront, Delivery Controller, XenApp/XenDesktop) and other infrastructure tiers (Active Directory, profile management, storage, etc.).

Tracking Citrix logon time is very challenging:

There are many application and infrastructure tiers involved and it is impossible to track all the processes involved from one location in the network.

It is difficult to get a consistent assessment of Citrix logon performance because different users are associated with varying profiles and policies.

Furthermore, there will be times when no one is logging into the Citrix farm. It is important to know if Citrix logon is working at all times, and whether users can launch their applications and desktops successfully after they logon.

