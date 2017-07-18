eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop
Slow logons are most common complaint of Citrix users. When users are not able to log on to their sessions quickly and seamlessly, it leads to frustration and lower productivity. The eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop is a purpose-built synthetic performance monitoring solution that provides complete visibility into the logon performance of Citrix infrastructures. Easily detect and solve logon issue before real users are impacted, reducing calls to the helpdesk and improving business outcomes. Benchmark your Citrix infrastructure and know if any changes (upgrades, patches, etc.) affect logon experience.
Learn more about eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix/eg-enterprise-logon-simulator
Learn more about eG Enterprise: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix-monitoring
Learn more about eG Innovations: https://www.eginnovations.com
