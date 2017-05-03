End-to-End Line-of-Business Application Performance Management Empowers Smart Growth and IT Savings

Virtualized Custom ERP Application Service Delivery to Support Wholesale Business Expansion Founded in 2006, US Electrical Services (USESI) is a world class wholesale distributor of electrical

products and related services. USESI’s customers include tens of thousands of electricians, contractors, corporate clients, architects, engineers, and lighting designers — all of whom rely on USESI to deliver quality products backed by knowledgeable advice and excellent service. Be it residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, or utility, the world runs on products and services from USESI’s best-in-class electrical distribution businesses.

Headquartered in Connecticut, USESI is one of the top three wholesale electrical components distributors in the US. USESI’s model is straightforward: It buys electrical components from manufacturers and distributes them, most commonly to contractors in the commercial construction and residential construction space. Additionally, the firm markets to hospitals as well as small and large solar industrial clients.

USESI’s ERP system, which has an inventory of thousands of electrical parts and products across its stocking locations, is critical for its business. Furthermore, a strategy of acquiring successful, locally operated electrical businesses for growth has meant that USESI has needed to put in place robust processes for onboarding each newly acquired division. Executing on its business model demands top performance and scalability from USESI’s IT infrastructure, to support the expansion of ERP and other vital systems without disruption. When slow performance, frequent crashes and inadequate visibility into their many different processes threatened these business-critical capabilities, USESI turned to IT performance management leader, eG Innovations.

Read the entire ‘eG Enterprise at U.S. Electrical Services, Inc.’ – Case Study Here