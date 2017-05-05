Home Edge Data Centers: The Promise and the Peril

Edge Data Centers: The Promise and the Peril

Edge Data Centers: The Promise and the Peril
Where we put computing assets changes with the times.

In the 1950s and 1960s, computers were housed in centralized rooms. Desktops distributed computing power across organizations in the 1980s. Then, ten years ago, the cloud began to gain momentum and you saw companies shut down their own data centers and migrate applications to data centers that rivaled the Pentagon in size.

But guess what: the next counter reaction is already underway. Companies are discovering that trying to migrate all of your applications to the cloud generates bandwidth congestion, latency and cost. The recent attacks on some large data centers have also pointed up the risks of centralization.

Edge data centers—i.e. modular pods containing half rack to four racks of computing equipment along with the necessary power and cooling systems–won’t replace clouds. Instead, they will supplement them, particularly when it comes to the Internet of Things. An edge data center could be installed at an offshore wind farm to conduct predictive analytics or manage equipment. Intel, among others, estimates that 40 percent of IoT data will never make it to a centralized data center: it will be consumed, analyzed and stored where it was generated with only necessary snapshots of performance or critical data streams being sent to headquarters.

